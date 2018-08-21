Person killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed early Tuesday morning on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.

Henrico Police Officers responded to the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 3:30 a.m. after a driver struck and killed pedestrian.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

The crash and investigation have forced police to close traffic lanes along Mechanicsville Turnpike and Watts Lane.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

. @HenricoPolice say this was a single vehicle crash that happened around 3:30 this morning. We’re working to get more information. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/OC25AR0Hxu — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) August 21, 2018