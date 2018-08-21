Person killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Posted 5:27 am, August 21, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:28AM, August 21, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed early Tuesday morning on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.

Henrico Police  Officers responded to the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 3:30 a.m. after a driver struck and killed pedestrian.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

The crash and investigation have forced police to close traffic lanes along Mechanicsville Turnpike and Watts Lane.

