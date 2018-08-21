× Gulfstream jet allegedly carrying Post Malone makes emergency landing

A Gulfstream IV jet that was bound for the United Kingdom is being diverted to a New York airport after it blew two tires upon takeoff in New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

TMZ Reports that the rapper Post Malone was onboard the plane leaving from New Jersey after performing at the VMA awards Monday night.

The plane took off from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport and is being diverted to New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, the FAA said.

Gulfstream IV jets can carry more than 12 passengers and are typically used for business and private flights.

Earlier, the FAA said the flight was being diverted to an airport in Massachusetts.

No other details were immediately available.