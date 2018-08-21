Cohen’s attorney says he has information on Trump that would interest Mueller

Lanny Davis, the attorney representing President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, said Tuesday his client has information on Trump that would interest special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation.

“I do believe that he has information about Mr. Trump that would be of interest both in Washington as well as New York state,” Davis told Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts and admitted he acted to keep information that would have been harmful to Trump’s campaign from becoming public during the 2016 presidential election. The charges bring an end to a months-long investigation by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Cohen was a fixer for Trump and his family during his time working for the President, and was often fiercely loyal during interviews. Cohen once said he “would take a bullet” for Trump and was proud of his reputation as the Trump clan’s pit bull.

Davis teased potential revelations regarding the Trump Foundation, the President’s charity that has come under scrutiny from state investigators after a series of press reports during the 2016 election.

“We’ll see whether the level of corruption alleged concerning the Trump Foundation is a topic of concern for the New York attorney general,” Davis said, adding that the President’s pardon power would not apply to state charges brought in New York. Presidents are only able to pardon those accused or convicted of federal crimes, not state crimes.

Davis, who was also a lawyer to President Bill Clinton, said Cohen “specifically under oath stated that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime” during his time in court Tuesday.

“There is no factual dispute,” Davis said. “Mr. Trump’s lawyers said he directed Michael Cohen to make that payment. He is as much guilty of a felony, he just hasn’t owned up to it.”