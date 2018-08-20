× VSP trooper involved in crash on I-85

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Brunswick County Monday evening.

The crash happened at 8:19 p.m. when a four-door sedan struck the rear of a trooper’s vehicle near mile marker 40, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, according to Sgt. Anaya.

