VCU Spirit Walk will briefly close streets near the Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. – In one of VCU’s oldest traditions, students, faculty, and alumni will cheer on the members of the incoming freshman class Tuesday afternoon as they walk from the Siegel Center to the University Student Commons.

The annual New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk will briefly close streets near the Siegel Center and around VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

The Spirit Walk will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said roads will close for an estimated 20 minutes as participants are led along the route by VCU Police officers.

VCU Police will close all eastbound and westbound lanes of West Broad Street at the north intersection of Harrison Street. Police will also close Harrison Street between Broad Street and Grove Avenue to allow participants to walk the route.

“Our goals are to ensure the safety of participants, minimize traffic impacts and keep GRTC and Pulse buses running in a timely manner,” said VCU Police Capt. Ervin Taylor.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes through the area while Broad Street is closed. Some of those routes include Leigh or Cary streets, Interstate 95 or the Downtown Expressway.

Police will close Floyd Avenue, between Harrison and Cherry streets, for a student block party until 10 p.m.