Skeletal remains found in Petersburg church

PETERSBURG, Va. – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found inside a Petersburg church that is currently under construction, according to Crime Insider sources.

Petersburg Police confirms that the skeletal remains were located inside Calvary Temple Church, located at 110 N Dunlop Street.

Sources said a construction crew was working inside the front foyer of the church when they found the skeletal remains under the floor.

At this time, it is unclear if the remains are animal or human bones.

The remains have been sent to Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

