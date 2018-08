RICHMOND, Va. – We first met Singer/Songwriter Sam McCoig six years ago when he performed on our LIVE show with his band ‘Sunbox.’ Today, you can still find Sam performing as a solo act and sharing his passion for music with the Richmond community. Sam stopped by our LIVE show and performed two songs just for us. You can catch Sam performing on Saturday, August 25th from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Aw Shucks Country Store in Glen Allen.