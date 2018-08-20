× Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating a shooting after a victim showed up to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for a shooting at 6:52 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a shooting victim.

Approximately 35 minutes later, an adult male arrived at VCU Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Detectives believe the shooting happened on Rosecrest Avenue.

There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.