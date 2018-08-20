× Petersburg man arrested after shooting at car with children inside

PETERSBURG, Va. — One suspect has been detained after a fight led to bullets being shot into a car with two children inside.

23-year-old Samuel Devonta Vinson was arrested Monday after Petersburg police responded to the 800 block of E. Bank St. for a fight involving a weapon. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim by her car which had bullet damage to the windshield and drivers side .

After canvassing the area, police arrested Vinson, charging him with domestic assault, two counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment, reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property, discharge of firearm into an occupied vehicle, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

At the time the bullets were fired, two children were in the car – ages 7 and 8.

The victim was treated and released at the scene for injuries and the children were unharmed.

If you were in the area when the incident occurred, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword “pdcash” followed by the tip and send to 274637.