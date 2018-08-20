× Old Manchester church slated for redevelopment after homeless shelter deal dies

RICHMOND, Va. — After a nonprofit’s plan to convert a former Manchester church into an overflow cold weather homeless shelter failed to materialize, a local developer already familiar with the area is making a move to secure the property.

Corinthian Construction’s Ben Adamson said he has placed the Community Bainbridge Baptist Church at 1101 Bainbridge St., along with two adjoining parcels, under contract.

The pending deal comes just as Commonwealth Catholic Charities lost its deal for the site. The nonprofit announced Friday that its agreement with Community Bainbridge Baptist Trust, who owns the site, had been terminated.

A pending special use permit application related to the proposal has also been voided.

“We simply could not accomplish the necessary steps to purchase the property within the time constraints of the existing agreement,” said Jay Brown, CCC’s division director of housing services, in a statement.

Adamson said he’s been attracted to the site for a while, given its proximity to properties he owns next door: The Brewer’s Cafe-anchored apartment development at 101 W. 12th St., and a two-story residential building at 1104 Porter St.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.