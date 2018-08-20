Julie Bragg picks up the tab for teachers back-to-school shopping

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Back-to-school shopping can stressful, not only for parents, but teachers as well. Most teachers spend out of their own pockets to provide their classroom with all the supplies they need.

For the third year in a row, CBS 6 Anchor Julie Bragg surprised some local teachers at Teach N Things in Glen Allen as they were stocking up on classroom supplies.

“Back-to-school shopping is also very important for our teachers and we know a lot of them spend a lot of their own money getting ready for the school year,” said Bragg. “This is the third year that I’ve gotten to come out and surprise some of those teachers and pick up the tab to help them get ready.”

“We want to pick up the tab today for you,” said Bragg.

“Oh wonderful!” said one teacher.

Whoaaaaa! No way! Oh my God,” said another teacher.

“All we ever ask is that whoever we do something nice for… is that they pay it forward. But we know that teachers do that all the time,” said Bragg.

