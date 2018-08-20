Henrico woman on mattress thrown from pick-up truck, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police identified the woman killed Sunday as she held a mattress while riding in the back of a pick-up truck as 27-year-old Jesse Disse, of Henrico.

Disse was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday, at about 4:10 p.m., along the the 6900 block of Osbourne Turnpike.

"The investigation determined the female was riding in the bed of a Ford pick-up truck with a mattress when she and the mattress were thrown from the bed of the truck," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Both landed in the roadway. There were no other vehicles involved in this incident."

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash, police added.

"The wind caught it and it flew out the truck and took her with it," a neighbor, who called 911, said.

The crash remains under investigation.

