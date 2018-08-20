× Henrico School Board member Lisa Marshall announces resignation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lisa Marshall, the Tuckahoe District representative on the Henrico School Board, announced her resignation Monday.

Marshall, who has been on the Board since 2008, announced she was stepping down due to health reasons; effective Tuesday, August 21.

“As you know, I was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2018 within days of Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw announcing his retirement,” Marshall said in a letter to the Board’s other members.

“It was important to me that the Tuckahoe District be fully represented during our superintendent search, so I participated fully in the search throughout treatment. My efforts were rewarded in our excellent selection of Superintendent Amy Cashwell who I know will well serve HCPS,” she added.

Marshall underwent surgery several weeks ago and says her prognosis is very good, despite having months of treatment ahead.

She said she hoped to finish out the remainder of her term, but that is no longer possible.

“It became clear after attending our Aug. 9, 2018 School Board meeting that I simply do not have the energy and stamina required to fully represent the Tuckahoe District. My energy must be focused on restoring my health and my full-time employment,” said Marshall.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the Tuckahoe District for the past 11 years alongside you for some, or in Mr. Montgomery’s case, all of those years. I will cherish our friendship and the excellent working relationship I had with wonderful Division Leadership Team members and so many HCPS employees.”

The process to name Marshall’s successor will begin Thursday at a regularly scheduled School Board work session.

Micky Ogburn, School Board chair, praised Marshall’s service to Henrico Schools: