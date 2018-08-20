× FBI, U.S. Marshals offer $20,000 reward for info leading to arrest of Pennsylvania man

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for threatening the president and other government officials.

The U.S. Marshals, FBI and the Secret Service are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Shawn Richard Christy, a McAdoo, Pennsylvania resident who has multiple arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear in court.

On June 19, a federal warrant was issued for Christy in relation to Facebook threats to the Northampton county district attorney. The post read:

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

On Sunday, Deputy U.S. Marshals identified a man sleeping in a vehicle in Cumberland, Maryland as Christy.

Christy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He is a white male with a light complexion and has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm, short dark blonde hair and a full beard. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, He speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 215-418-4000. Christy should be considered armed and dangerous