Police find car burning in Henrico; person trapped inside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a fatal crash reported Saturday, at about 2:15 a.m., in the 6400 block of Elko Road in eastern Henrico.

“A Henrico Police officer on patrol came upon a vehicle on fire,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The officer, who determined the vehicle had crashed and was still occupied, attempted to remove the single occupant from the vehicle but was unable to do so.”

The person in the car, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police determined the Ford Mustang was traveling north on Elko Road, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

