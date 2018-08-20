Midlothian man killed at Chesterfield intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the Midlothian man killed in a weekend crash as 47-year-old Daniel Semitschew, of Buckingham Station Drive.

The crash was reported at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, in Chester.

"Witnesses say Semitschew disregarded a red light and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer that was already within the intersection," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "Semitschew was transported to John Randolph Hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the Explorer were transported to Chippenham Hospital for minor injuries."

The investigation into this crash was considered on going. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.