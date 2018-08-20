Chef Brittany Anderson & Chef Olivia Wilson

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef’s Indie Food Week is a national dinner series that allows participants to enjoy dishes from some of the country’s top chefs. Lucky for us, two top chefs in the Richmond community stopped by our LIVE show to share a tasty preview of the event. Award Winning Restauranteur and Iron Chef competitor Brittany Anderson along with Chef Olivia Wilson joined walked us through creating their refreshing Peach and Tomato Tart. The Chef’s Indie Food Week kicks off this Thursday, August 23rd at Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition. For more information visithttp://chefsfeedindieweek.com/