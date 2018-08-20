CBS 6 partnering with VCU to broadcast four volleyball contests

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Volleyball fans will have more options to watch their Rams than ever before in 2018.

On Monday, VCU announced it was partnering with WTVR in Richmond to air four volleyball matches this season on the station’s CBS 6.3 channel.

The first CBS 6.3 contest will air on Monday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. when the Rams host Wichita State at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. The Shockers were the No. 16 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last season and are currently listed 29th in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll with 106 points.

Other matches scheduled to air include VCU’s Sept. 14 contest (7 p.m.) with Virginia, an Oct. 14 match-up with George Washington, as well as a rematch of last year’s Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Match with Dayton on Friday, Oct. 26.

Fans can find CBS 6.3 on channel 206 on Comcast or channel 466 on Fios. The station has regularly aired VCU Men’s Basketball games on CBS 6.3 in recent years, but this will be the first time the Rams have partnered with WTVR to bring volleyball matches to the viewing public.

The Rams are the defending A-10 champions and return all but two starters from a team that won 30 matches and produced a 27-match win streak in 2017.

VCU VOLLEYBALL – CBS 6.3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 27 WICHITA STATE 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 VIRGINIA 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 GEORGE WASHINGTON 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 DAYTON 7 p.m.