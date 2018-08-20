× Chesterfield dad charged with attempting to murder daughter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police arrested a man accused of abusing his infant daughter.

The abuse, according to police, took place Tuesday, August 14, at a home on Grand Oaks Forest Circle in Chesterfield’s Grand Oaks community.

“The investigation indicates Carlus A. Tucker Jr., 25, intentionally suffocated his four-month-old daughter for an unknown period of time,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “When the child’s mother became aware of the assault on August 15, she called police.”

The child was treated and released from the hospital.

Upon learning that police were called, Tucker drove away in the child mother’s vehicle, investigators said.

“Police arrested Tucker on Friday, August 17, for attempted murder, malicious wounding, felony child neglect, felony domestic assault and grand larceny. He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail,” the police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.