$20,000 reward offered for man accused of threatening Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The U.S. Marshal's office is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the capture of Shawn Christy.

The self-proclaimed "survivalist" is wanted for making terroristic threats against law enforcement officials and President Donald Trump on social media.

One of those threats included:

"I promise. I'll put one bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald Trump."

The 27-year-old is also wanted out of Pennsylvania on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear in court.

U.S. Marshals said Christy was spotted in Cumberland, Maryland Sunday evening sleeping in a vehicle. Officials believe he is traveling up and down the east coast.

He was last seen in a red 1997 GMS Sierra pickup truck with Pennsylvania tags, ZGL-2845.

"Sightings are the big thing. We encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings, be aware of the people they see that may not look familiar and call law enforcement if they think they have seen this gentleman,” said Brian Stalnaker, with the US Marshal’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.