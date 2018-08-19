× Driver killed at Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One driver was killed in a crash at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester, according to Chesterfield Police.

“A 2002 Jeep Wrangler was travelling east on West Hundred Road when, according to witnesses, the driver disregarded a red light and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer turning east onto West Hundred Rd from southbound Jefferson Davis Highway,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Jeep was transported to John Randolph Hospital where they died from their injuries. The driver and passenger of the Explorer were transported to Chippenham Hospital for minor injuries.”

The name of the deceased will be released once next of kin had been notified, according to police.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday, August 19.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.