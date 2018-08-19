Neighbor on officer-involved shooting: ‘It’s really frightening’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond police officer is on leave after shooting a man in Henrico County Saturday night.

Investigators said it happened after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, and that a gun not belonging to the officer was found at the scene.

Police from two jurisdictions stood behind crime tape investigating the events that led to the Richmond officer opening fire on a suspect in Henrico County.

According to police, the Richmond officer attempted to stop a driver near the area of Darbytown Road and Blue Ridge Avenue around 10 p.m.

The driver, an adult male, eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Edgelawn Circle across the county line before taking off on foot.

Police said the officer pursued the man in a foot chase before an altercation took place, causing the officer to shoot the suspect.

People who live at a nearby apartment complex called the event upsetting.

"You see it and you hear it going on elsewhere, but when it's right at your backdoor it's really frightening."

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said neighbors started checking on each other after noticing police combing the area around their homes.

"What if he ran in someone's apartment who didn't have their door locked,” she said. “For something that didn't start here, for it to end here in such a traumatic way, it's very disheartening."

Richmond police said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administration leave pending an investigation.

The suspect remains in the hospital. There was no word on his condition at last check Sunday night.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.