Death investigation underway after Northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police Officers found the shooting victim in the 3500 block of Meadowbridge Road around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information except about the shooting or the victim, other than he was an adult male.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 780-1000.