Family climbs on roof as home burns; dog dies in Chesterfield fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A family of four is mourning after an early-morning fire destroyed their Chesterfield home and claimed the life of their dog.

Jaidah Mckenzie said that her home on Windrush Court caught fire around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Mckenzie said that she, her mom and her brothers had to climb onto the home’s roof home to get away from the flames.

They were not hurt, but the family’s dog was killed.

In a video posted around 12:30 p.m., a smoke detector can still be heard sounding as Mckenzie goes room by room to document the damage.

my house burned down at 3 this morning and my siblings, my mom and myself had to climb onto the roof and wait for the fire fighters. We weren’t able to make it to save our dog who lost her life. We lost everything and have nothing. anything will help 😭 https://t.co/F1C40G6AZI pic.twitter.com/gceRihgFRc — jai 👑 (@youh8jaidah) August 19, 2018

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Chesterfield Fire officials for additional information and will update the story on Monday with any new details.

The family has established a GoFundMe account after they “lost everything " in the fire.

“I’m not looking for sympathy or for anyone to feel bad for us, but anything will help,” Jaidah Mckenzie wrote.

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the campaign has raised more than $2,200.