Police ID man killed in Northside homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in an early-morning homicide on Richmond's Northside.

Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 3500 block of Meadowbridge Road in the Providence Park neighborhood at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, Rarrick said they found 24-year-old Leon M. Chandler II, of the 3500 block of Meadowbridge Road, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Rarrick said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine Chandler's cause and manner of death.

No additional details or suspect information was available at last check.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.