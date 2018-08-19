Driver killed in head-on crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Prince George County.

Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County said the wreck happened just before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Hitchcock Road.

“The investigation revealed a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling westbound on Hitchcock Road, and crossed the center of the roadway,” Grochmal said. “The vehicle then struck a 2010 Honda Accord traveling eastbound head-on.”

Officials said the driver of the Kia, 43-year-old Jodie Linkous of Prince George, was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Southside Regional Hospital with minor injuries, Grochmal said.

“Investigators are continuing their investigation to include re-interviewing the other driver as well as attempting to locate anyone who may have witnessed the crash,” Grochmal said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.