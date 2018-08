CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a section of Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield County will be closed for hours after a crash.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the wreck happened in the 7100 block of Woodpecker Road near Greenwood Presbyterian Church.

Elmore said a power pole was damaged in the crash.

No word on injuries or what led up to the crash.

Woodpecker Rd is closed at the 7100 block due to a vehicle crash that damaged a power pole. It will be closed for several hours @VaDOTRVA @DomEnergyVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) August 19, 2018