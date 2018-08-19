A huge drop in humidity arrives this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. -- While temperatures will be a little cooler for the beginning of the week, it will continue to be quite humid.

Muggy air will stay in place into mid-week. A strong cold front will pass on Wednesday morning, followed by cooler and less humid air. We will notice humidity levels dropping late Wednesday through Thursday.

Dew points Thursday into Friday will be in the 50s. They have been mainly in the upper 60s to mid 70s for quite a while now.

A warm front will lift north of the area Tuesday into Wednesday, pushing temps back closer to 90°. After that cold front moves through Wednesday, some areas northwest of Richmond will not make it out of the 70s on Thursday. Morning lows Friday and Saturday will be near 60° in the metro, with 50s in outlying areas.

We will continue to see scattered showers and storms into early Wednesday, but it looks like we will be dry Thursday into next weekend. Our next rain chance may not occur until late Sunday or Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links