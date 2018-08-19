Neighbor: Woman holding mattress killed in bizarre accident on Osborne Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a bizarre accident that left a woman dead in Henrico County Sunday afternoon.

Henrico Police said officers and fire crews responded to the 6900 block of Osborne Turnpike in Varina around 4:10 p.m.

That is where a neighbor told WTVR CBS 6 -- and Crime Insider sources confirmed -- a woman was riding in the back of a pickup truck trying to hold a mattress down when tragedy struck.

"The wind caught it and it flew out the truck and took her with it," the neighbor said, who called 911.

That neighbor said the woman died a short time later.

The crash team is still investigating.

Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the incident.

Additionally, police have not released the name of the victim, but officials did say more information will be released as it becomes available.

