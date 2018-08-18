Postal worker finds huge 8-foot python lounging on Kansas mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A python lounging over an Overland Park mailbox was the talk of the neighborhood Friday.

Neighbors told WDAF the 8-foot-long snake wrapped itself in the home's railing and over a mailbox. A postal worker discovered the out-of-place snake during his typical route on Friday.

"He did not want to deliver the mail because he was concerned about having a woman come out the house," David Shepherd said.

Shepherd and his wife have lived in town for 40 years but said Friday was a first.

Pictures posted by Overland Park police show three animal control officers helping to remove the large snake. They took it to a safe shelter until they're able to find the owner.

Neighbors said they expect the pet python belongs to another family in the area, but that doesn't make the encounter any less bizarre.