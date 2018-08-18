Workers ‘jumping for joy’ after ‘Clear the Shelters’ drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shelters across the country waived adoption fees during the “Clear the Shelters” event to help homeless animals find loving homes.

Several shelters in Central Virginia, including Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), took part.

The shelter, located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue, had sought homes for 68 dogs, 23 cats and 2 guinea pigs.

“Space is always an issue for us, so days like this really do alleviate that in an effort to then go out and save more lives,” RACC Director Christie Peters said.

By the time the shelter closed Saturday evening, officials said 23 dogs and 15 cats were adopted.

"What a great day of lifesaving at RACC," officials posted on Facebook. "Can you feel the happiness?!? Thank you to our adopters, incredible volunteers and hardworking staff for making today possible."

Organizers said the nationwide initiative, which began in 2015, has helped more than 150,000 pets find their forever homes.