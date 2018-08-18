Family finds military ordnance in attic; nearby homes evacuated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A neighborhood was evacuated after officials a family discovered a small military ordnance in their home in Henrico County on Saturday morning.

Henrico Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Byron Street just after 11:30 a.m.

That is where police said a family cleaning out their attic stumbled across the device.

As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated as officers tried to determine if the object was active.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.