Another muggy weekend with storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will remain muggy for the entire weekend. A disturbance will increase the chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Due to the high humidity, locally heavy rainfall will occur.

A cold front will move southward during Sunday. While there will be many dry hours, we will still have some scattered showers and storms around. High temperatures will be a little cooler and be in the mid 80s.

The chance for storms will be around the first half of the week ahead. A stronger cold front will move through early Wednesday, followed by drier, cooler and less humid air for the end of the week.

