Another muggy weekend with storms around

August 18, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will remain muggy for the entire weekend.  A disturbance will increase the chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.  Due to the high humidity, locally heavy rainfall will occur.

A cold front will move southward during Sunday.  While there will be many dry hours, we will still have some scattered showers and storms around.  High temperatures will be a little cooler and be in the mid 80s.

The chance for storms will be around the first half of the week ahead.  A stronger cold front will move through early Wednesday, followed by drier, cooler and less humid air for the end of the week.

