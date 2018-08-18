Refugee barber offers free student haircuts ‘to help everyone’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Muhaimen’s Barber Shop is offering free haircuts for elementary to high school boys, so they can go back to school in style.

Ahmed Alazawy is a barber at the store and also a refugee from Iraq. He says that because the United States has done a lot for him, he wants to give back.

“When you help people, it’s nice and I try to help everyone. It doesn’t matter if you pay me or don’t pay me,” said Alazawy.

The free haircuts deal will run from Monday, Aug. 20 through Wednesday, Sept. 5 at the store located at 1127 Gaskins Road. You can make an appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, including the weekends.

While the children are getting their hair cut, parents can get a free cup of coffee next door from Caffespresso.