VDOT project aims to improve pedestrian safety at busy intersections

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – In an effort to intersections in Chesterfield and Henrico safer, Virginia Department of Transportation is set to begin the pedestrian safety project.

The $1.8 million project will add sidewalks, ramps, crosswalks and accessible pedestrian signals at 11 busy intersections in the counties.

Work on the pedestrian safety project is set to begin on August 20.

“Once complete, these improvements will enhance pedestrian safety at several busy intersections, especially for those with visual impairments,” said Robert Vilak, VDOT Richmond District traffic engineer. “We’ve been working with our local partners to develop prioritized lists of improvements to create walkable communities.”

The project includes improvements to the following intersections:

Genito Rd. (Rt. 604) and Brandermill Parkway (Rt. 1921)

Coalfield Rd. (Rt. 754) and North Woolridge Rd. (Rt. 688)

North Woolridge Rd. (Rt. 688) and Charter Colony Parkway (Rt. 950)

West Broad St. and Pouncey Tract Rd./Pump Rd. (Rt. 271)

Patterson Ave. (Rt. 6) and Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157)

Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157) and Gayton Rd.

Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157) and Quioccasin Rd.

Quioccasin Rd. (Rt. 157) and Pemberton Rd.

Lakeside Ave. (Rt. 161) and Hilliard Rd. (Rte. 356)

West Broad St. (Rt. 250) and North Gayton Rd.

Mechanicsville Turnpike (Rt. 360) and Laburnum Ave. (Rt. 197)

VDOT says motorist can expect lanes and shoulder closures over the next few months. Those closures will include both daytime and nighttime during off-peak travel times, according to VDOT.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in spring 2019.

VDOT recently completed a similar project along West Broad St. (Rt. 250) in Henrico County.

For more information about the pedestrian safety project, click here.