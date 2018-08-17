RICHMOND, Va. - The Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest debuted last year to rave reviews and it's back for another year. This unique event is aimed at those who have food allergies or follow a gluten-free diet. Alicia Woodward, Editor at "Gluten-Free and More Magazine" shares her tasty recipe for zucchini brownies. Come on out and enjoy the 2nd Annual Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest Saturday August 18th from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, August 19th from 10am to 3pm. Use promo code" VAthisAM" for 20% off your ticket price. Visit http://www.glutenfreefoodallergyfest.com/events/2018-gluten-free-food-allergy-fest-in-richmond-va/
The Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest
-
Dunkin’ Donuts goes gluten free — for one item at least
-
Aldi announces expanded product line in Richmond-Petersburg
-
How Richmond’s new gluten-free restaurant used a city program to launch
-
HeArt & Soul Brew Fest pairs soul food with craft beers
-
RVA Soul House Music Fest & 1,000 Book Bags Campaign
-
-
The HeART and Soul Brew Fest
-
Weekend Fun: Broad Appetit, Rassawek Spring Jubilee, Special Olympics Virginia
-
Southwest Airlines dropping peanuts from its flights
-
Celebrate Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
-
Mid-week A-List Calendar: Festivals in RVA
-
-
Renovated Monroe Park to reopen in mid-August
-
Richmond Veg Fest, Bacon Festival & Hanover Maters Corks and Kegs Fest
-
Pack a book-bag for children in need