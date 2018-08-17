Firefighters rescue dog from Chesterfield storm sewer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters jumped into action when a little dog named Bella got stuck in a storm sewer.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS shared details of the Thursday morning rescue on Facebook.

“Engine18’s crew received a call in the 13500 block of River Fork Way for a public service. Upon their arrival, they found little “Bella” had gotten herself into something she couldn’t get out of (the storm sewer),” the post read. ” Lt. David Frayser, and Firefighters Daniel Vaden and Cory Whitby jumped into action to rescue Bella. Bella’s owner was happy to pose with Bella and our firefighters for a post-rescue picture.”