Richmonder talks about winning ‘The Great Pacific Rowing Race’ in 50 days

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Great Pacific Race began back in June with four-person boats rowing from Monterrey, CA to Honolulu, HI.

Team ‘Uniting Nations 2018’ took first after finishing in just under 50 days.

The four men include two Brits and two Americans, among them Robert Behny from Richmond.

Behny stopped by the CBS 6 studio to talk about the incredible adventure, which was an almost-overwhelming test of endurance, strength and focus.

You’ll hear what Behny says were the biggest challenges and what it was like to finish after such a long, soul-testing struggle.