Richmond SPCA is waiving all adoption fees for one day

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’ve been considering adopting a furry friend, this weekend may be your time to pounce.

The Richmond SPCA will be waiving 100 percent of adoption fees on Saturday, August 17 for their part in the “Clear the Shelters” campaign, a national event involving more than 900 animal shelters and rescue groups.

In Richmond, event sponsor Richmond Orthodontics is covering 100 percent of all adoption fees for each qualified adopter to encourage those are considering adoption to make the final push.

Adoption hours will run from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and tentative adopters should arrive early and bring a photo ID as well as proof of address.