Man arrested in connection to Chesterfield Rite Aid Robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Surveillance images were key in identifying and arresting the man suspected of robbing a Rite Aid in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police arrested 43-year-old Seawm M. Hunter on Thursday after he was seen at a convenience store near the intersection of Hopkins and Beulah roads.

On Aug 14, the Rite Aid at 4205 Beulah Road was robbed by a man wielding a gun. After entering the business and displaying his weapon, the suspect took cash and fled from the area.

After surveillance images were distributed, the suspect was identified as Hunter and warrants were obtained for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hunters is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.