× Jerry Seinfeld returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Richmond. Tickets for the comedian’s November 9 show go on sale August 24.

“Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere,” show promoters wrote in an email. “His latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 24 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Altria Theater box office, by phone at (800) 514-3849 and online.

Seinfeld fans take note, during a 2014 visit to Richmond, Jerry dined at Buz and Ned’s on Boulevard. Will he return for a second course?

WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld

WHEN: Friday, November 9, 2018 7 p.m.

WHERE: Altria Theater

TICKETS ON SALE: August 24, 2018 10 a.m.

TICKETS: Tickets start at $50