Is Money The Root of Evil?

Posted 10:59 am, August 17, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - Some of the biggest headlines these days involve scandals and money. Sometimes, extreme wealth can result in risk-taking and feelings of entitlement. Local CPA Phil Umansky is here to talk about how being rich can make people act out in extreme ways and take a look at the effects of wealth on behavior and morality.