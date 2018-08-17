Richmond heat index tops 100°

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a hot and very muggy day with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index near or above 100°. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening. There is a better chance for storms east of I-95, as well as western Virginia. Any storm that develops will have heavy rain and the potential for strong gusts.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with the chance of a storm. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. Scattered storms will be around, with the best chance later in the afternoon into the evening. Although it will be a few degrees cooler, it will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index near 100°.

A cold front will move across the state on Sunday. More scattered storms will be around at times, but there will be many dry hours. It will be humid but slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week will stay humid and a bit unsettled with the chance of scattered storms each day.