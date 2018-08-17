Henrico father now charged with murder in daughter’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico father has been charged with murder in the death of his middle school-aged daughter earlier this summer.

Avinaya Shemera Rana, 46, was arrested on July 20 and initially charged with child neglect in connection to the unexpected death of Avianca Rana. I addition, the child’s stepmother, 37-year-old Sulakchhana Basnet, has been charged with child neglect.

“On July 8, 2018 Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of Kingscote Lane for a medical emergency,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Henrico Fire transported a juvenile female to a local hospital where she died.”

No further details into the circumstances of the child’s death have been released.

An email sent to parents from Hungary Creek Middle School confirmed Avianca was a rising 7th grader.

"It is with great sadness that I come to you this morning to announce the passing of a rising 7th grade Cougar, Avianca Rana. Avianca passed away this week due to complications from Diabetes. She was a fun-loving student who was a member of the A/B honor roll in all advanced classes at HCMS and will be greatly missed," the letter read.

However, a follow up email to parents read, "After additional conversation with Mr. Rana and updated information, he is stating that Avianca passed away from general medical complications."