Health and safety back to school checklist

Posted 10:50 am, August 17, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - For most area students, fall classes begin September 4th.  Along with getting school supplies and maybe a new wardrobe, immunizations and vaccinations should also be on your checklist. Local Nurse Practitioner, Anna Hembrick is here with her top 5 tips.

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic