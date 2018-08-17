× Henrico Firefighters rescue family’s dog from burning home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescued a family’s dog from a burning townhouse early Friday morning. Henrico Fire crews were called to the 9700 block of Greenmeadow Circle, near West Broad Street and Springfield Road, at about 3:30 a.m.

“[When they arrived] they found thick black smoke coming from the door of the home,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “The family was all out of the home except for their dog still inside. Firefighters quickly entered the home and some put the fire out while others located and rescued the family dog.”

One person was taken to the hospital to be checked out due to smoke inhalation, but the injuries were not considered severe.

“The family will be displaced, but is staying with relatives in the area at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.