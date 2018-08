Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Christian Morganti the General Manager of the newest Gold's Gym location in Richmond invited Bill Bevins in to take a look! The new space offers plenty of room for classes, weights, cardio and more! You can find Gold's Gym Gayton Crossing at 9782 Gayton Road or give them a call at804-214-3252

www.goldsgym.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY GOLD'S GYM AT GAYTON CROSSING}