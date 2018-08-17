× Firefighters rescue dog in Henrico fire

HENRICO CO., Va — A family will not be able to stay in their home after a fire.

Crews received a call shortly before 3:30 Friday morning about a fire on Greenmeadow Circle.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire in one room of the house.

Firefighters were able to contain that fire and get rid of the smoke on the left side of the apartment.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire but crews did rescue a dog.

The family is working to figure out where they will stay.