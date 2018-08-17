× Dominion Energy donates boxes of supplies to Petersburg Schools

PETERSBURG, Va. — The adage one man’s trash is another man’s treasure was on full display Friday in Petersburg.

Dominion Energy in Richmond is in the process of moving office buildings and going paperless. Instead of throwing out paper, binders, and other office supplies, the utility giant has donated them to area schools.

Friday Dominion Energy workers were in Petersburg filling the supply store at Blandford Elementary School. The store is a place teachers can go and pick up school supplies — for free.

“So Tuesday is when our new teachers have their first shot at the Free Store For Teachers,” Petersburg Schools spokesperson Leigh Ann McKelway said. “The shelves will empty pretty quickly and we’ll be re-filling them as they come in and shop.”

Dominion Energy worker Jennifer Grandstaff was part of Friday’s effort to drop off supplies. The job had an added meaning for her because she attended Blandford in the 1980s.

“To have that chance to come back, it’s just an awesome experience,” Grandstaff said. “Giving supplies to the teachers, to help them with the school year, to help them teach the children, is just going to be remarkable.”

Dominion Energy is expected to make another donation in the near future and also be donate furniture to the school system.

Other individuals or businesses interested in donating can contact Petersburg Schools.