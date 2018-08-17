Chesterfield man dies after accidentally shooting his own leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have identified the man who died in an accidental shooting. Daniel Alexander, 29, died at the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, according to an initial Chesterfield Police investigation.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court, near Chippenham Parkway and Belmont Road, at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

"When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Daniel Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Daniel was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The initial investigation indicates that his death was a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot. Police continue their investigation into this incident."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.